A nested interest in controlling our worlds

I was sitting in my backyard last week, just minding my own business, when suddenly a little bird landed at my feet.

My husband was sitting next to me and he pointed out that our new visitor sure was getting awfully close to me.

So, he took out his phone to snap a few pictures.

After about two minutes, the bird wasn’t going away.

At one point, I announced, “I think he’s going to hop up on me!”

Wouldn’t you know it? He did just that.

I’m not lying either—thanks to my husband and his camera, I have the whole thing on tape.

Not only did the bird preen on my lap for a bit, he also alighted on my arm and slid down to my fingers, where he perched for a few more pictures.

Then he flew away.

I posted the whole crazy scene on Facebook and several of my keen-eyed friends informed me that the little bird was a Starling.

It should be noted that I am not a bird person.

I mean, I’ve looked up in the trees occasionally and admired the little feathered fellas up there, but I’m not a birdwatcher or anything like that.

We have no feeders in our backyard.

This starling came out of the sky just to hang out with me for a bit.

You can imagine how afraid I was to Google whether this sort of thing is a good omen or a bad one.

So, one of my colleagues did it for me.

“Phew!” she said. “It appears this is a lucky sign.”

I did a bit of online research on my own after that, only to learn that starlings are basically the jerks of the bird world.

In its list outlining why “It’s Okay to Dislike Some Birds,” the National Audubon Society describes them like this: “They’re loud and annoying, and they’re everywhere.”

Now this bonding encounter is beginning to make sense.

Ask my children.

They’ll explain it to you.

A few nights after this episode, I had an extremely vivid dream that I was at work, just minding my own business, when suddenly a raven in full wingspan came flying straight toward my head.

It felt so real, I sat straight up in bed and gasped the way they do in the movies.

Trust me on this one.

Do not have this dream.

And do not Google what it’s supposed to symbolize.

Everything is just a little crazy right now.

Will it ever return to normal?

Who am I to say what normal is?

Maybe that starling and that raven were thinking that if everything followed the natural order, this lady wouldn’t be taking up prime backyard or school courtyard real estate when I’m just trying to find a place to land here.

Obviously, they probably wouldn’t analyze the situation that carefully.

I mean, they’re birds.

They’re not exactly known for their big brains.

Anyway, all of this weirdness got me to thinking.

We humans sure do waste a whole lot of time thinking that we’re in control.