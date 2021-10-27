Growing up green: Rid-All to start urban nursery in effort to preserve tree canopy

Rid-All Community Tree Distribution Tree Coalition The

a collaborative group of public, private, and community stakeholders, along with the City of Cleveland working to rebuild our urban forest

Tree Canopy Progress Report , which shows the Northeast Ohio tree canopy declined by 5% from 2011 to 2021.

The city's tree coverage is currently 18% and could reduce to 14.7% by 2040 if action isn't taken. In urban neighborhoods the decline is more severe—losing an average of 97 acres of trees per year.

Several groups have worked hard over the last six years to turn these numbers around , and Rid-All Green Partnership is taking that push to the next level with its plans to develop an urban tree nursery on three acres at its Kinsman farm.

The tree nursery will scale up over four years to produce approximately 7,000 container trees annually to support local reforestation efforts.

Rid-All Community Tree Distribution

That plan calls for the planting of 15,000 new trees by 2025. Holden Forests & Garden's Albro says that means current trees need to be preserved and we need to plant 361,000 new trees—or 28,000 to 30,000 trees a year for the next 10 years—to reach that goal.

“That number of trees both replaces trees that are lost on an annual basis as well as adds additional trees to take us up to 30% cover,” she explains. “It’s estimated by the Cleveland Tree Coalition that we’re planting 5,000 trees per year among all partners and the City of Cleveland’s additional commitment.”