The Child Tax Credit is helping Clevelanders, but some families have missed it

Rain Burnside, owner of A Touch of Rain Nail Spa in Larchmere, provides a manicure to a client during a November event meant to educate people on the Child Tax Credit. Conor Morris

Kayla Minor, a local home health aide, sits with her two-year-old daughter A’Riyah as she learns about the Child Tax Credit during a November event at A Touch of Rain Nail Spa in Larchmere. Conor Morris

Yvonka Hall, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition, helps people understand the intricacies of the Child Tax Credit during an event at A Touch of Rain Nail Spa in November. Conor Morris

Illustration by John Shiner, showng the variety of things Cleveland-area residents have spent - or could spend - the Child Tax Credit on.

$1,800 per-child for children under the age of six.

Or $1,500 per child for children ages six to 17.

