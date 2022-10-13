Photo finish: The 2022 Towpath Marathon in photos

Of the 1,000 runners, more than 280 participants registered for the 10K; 496 participants signed up for the half marathon; and 221 participants competed in the marathon.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park . The Towpath Marathon was established in 1992 to introduce the Towpath Trail as a new recreational amenity and to promote the establishment of the Ohio & Erie Canalway; in 1993, it was one of ten events that celebrated the completion of the Towpath Trail through the

Since its inception the Towpath Marathon has grown to become one of Northeast Ohio’s premier marathons, attracting participants from over 31 states.