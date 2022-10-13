Photo finish: The 2022 Towpath Marathon in photos

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, October 13, 2022
It was perfect fall weather in Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 8 for more than 1,000 runners from 22 states and three countries participated in Canalway’s marathon, half marathon, and 10K—the final leg of its 2022 Towpath Trilogy Race series on Saturday, Oct. 8 on the Towpath Trail in Canal Basin Park.

Of the 1,000 runners, more than 280 participants registered for the 10K; 496 participants signed up for the half marathon; and 221 participants competed in the marathon.

The Towpath Trilogy Race Series includes the Towpath Half Marathon in AprilTowpath Twilight Ten-Ten in June, and the Towpath Marathon In October. See the full list of Saturday’s finishers and times here.

The Towpath Marathon was established in 1992 to introduce the Towpath Trail as a new recreational amenity and to promote the establishment of the Ohio & Erie Canalway; in 1993, it was one of ten events that celebrated the completion of the Towpath Trail through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Since its inception the Towpath Marathon has grown to become one of Northeast Ohio’s premier marathons, attracting participants from over 31 states.

All Towpath Trilogy races benefit non-profit Canalway—in turn, supporting the development of the Towpath Trail, Canal Basin Park, and dozens of projects within the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

