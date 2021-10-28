Photos: Rounding out the Towpath Trilogy with a marathon on the Towpath Trail

Full marathon winner Jeremy Swenson way out ahead near the beginning of the race in Scranton Flats. Bob Perkoski
Full marathon winner Amanda Jamil coming in to the finish line. Bob Perkoski
On Sunday, Oct. 10, almost 700 athletes from 13 states came out to the Towpath Trail on a typical Cleveland fall day to run the Towpath Marathon
in support of Canalway Partners
. The marathon was the last leg of the Towpath Trilogy
, a the half marathon and 10K race also taking place.
FreshWater managing photo editor Bob Perkoski was running alongside the athletes—catching their every move during the marathon on Oct. 10.
The Marathon started and finished on West Street in the Flats, near the future site of Canal Basin Park
. The course then followed the Towpath Trail through the Cleveland Metroparks
into the Cuyahoga Valley National Park
.
Although there were fewer runners this year than in previous years, 672 signed up for the Trilogy and 114 finished the full marathon; 228 completed the half marathon, and 181 finished the 10K race (100 people either changed to the virtual events or did not show up).
The marathon winners were Jeremy Swenson of Columbus for the men and Amanda Jamil from Wadsworth for the woman. The oldest person to finish the marathon was 70 years old.
The half marathon winners were Antonio Sierra from Broadview Heights and Jennifer Dingfelder of Solon. The oldest participant in this race was 74 years old.
The 10K saw the oldest and youngest members of the Towpath Trilogy, with the oldest at age 75 and the youngest at age 10. The winners were Bryce Pulley of Cuyahoga Falls and Milena Sterio from Shaker Heights.
The other two legs of the Trilogy include a Towpath half marathon and 5-mile race in April and The Towpath 10-10—a 10-mile race and a 10K-race in June.