Voices from the Edge: Literary Cleveland publishes writings of essential workers during pandemic

Christen Lee, a nurse practitioner with 20 years of experience in healthcare, last year was working as a nurse at a Lakewood CVS health clinic—the region’s busiest clinic—when the coronavirus took its hold on Cleveland and the rest of the country in March 2020.

Lee, who now is with Cleveland Clinic, regularly witnessed coworkers and patients falling victim to the virus as she and her team also struggled with being unprepared for a new and lethal enemy, securing adequate supplies, and caring for patients.

Christen Lee “In the beginning of the pandemic I saw more of a challenge in the lack of preparedness, the lack of resources,” Lee recalls. “There was a lot of heightened fear and really being overwhelmed by a situation none of us had been in before.”

In that same period, Fatima Matar was working as a childcare provider for a baby and was a seasonal worker at Target—stocking shelves, working a cash register, and cleaning carts. The writer and artist with a law degree came to Northeast Ohio from Kuwait in 2019, and a year later she was working in minimum wage jobs that helped other people do their jobs.

Essential workers like Lee and Matar experienced all of the emotions so many people went trough during the height of the pandemic—from fear and frustration, to worry and anger. But many people don’t really know or understand what these people, deemed “essential,” experienced while may people locked down in their own homes.

Now, Lee and Matar are two of 60 essential workers—from grocery store workers and delivery drivers, to caregivers and physicians—who have worked with Literary Cleveland to publish Voices from the Edge an anthology of 20 original poems and essays by local essential workers. who reflect on their experiences during the pandemic. There will be a free virtual launch party and anthology reading tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Literary Cleveland executive director Matt Weinkam knows how liberating writing can be for people who have gone through traumatic or trying experiences. So, in April, May, and June this year Literary Cleveland launched an eight-week trauma-informed writing workshop for 60 essential workers.

Fatima Matar

Workshop sessions were offered on different days and at various times, to accommodate different schedules, and they were paid $15 an hour for their time. Weinkam calls the honorarium “hero pay” for the job essential workers have done during the pandemic.

“Part of our mission is to amplify the voices of people and groups that have gone overlooked or underappreciated,” explains Weinkam. “By providing this program we wanted to offer essential workers an opportunity to cope with their experiences and tell their stories.”

Lee, who has written poetry and journaled since she was 14, wrote a hybrid collection of poetry and essays and says the workshop helped her process her emotions. “With the start of the pandemic I felt myself really digging in more and [the workshop] was a healthy outlet to work through some of these difficult times. It was very cathartic—I felt like I processed it at a different level.”

Weinkam says the workshop was also a way for others to take a look inside the lives of the workers who kept things going during the shutdown.

“It was just as important to share their stories with the public so we could walk in their shoes, understand their lived experiences of the pandemic and the sacrifices they made on a more personal level,” he explains. “Our hope is that this inspires all of us to support essential workers in the same way they supported us.”