Where are the workers? Employers must adapt to worker sentiment post-COVID-19

Even with employees back at the office full-time, Ozanne is offering adaptable work schedules that allow non-construction staff to spend one day at home Courtesy of Ozanne Construction Company

In the last two years, 125,090 Northeast Ohioans retired – about 61% of those left work earlier than expected Mart Productions - Prexels

People are quitting jobs to take gig work, work at home or part-time, or find other paths living wages and investment in professional development. Vlada Karpovich - Prexels

2022

Employee career development is another must-have for the modern workplace including continuous on-the-job training

the

quit rate rose from 1.6% in April 2020 to 3% percent in November 2021, a gain of 1.4 percentage points—contributing to the “

Great Resignation

.”

President and CEO Dominic Ozanne of Ozanne Construction Company Dominic Ozanne, president and CEO of

“The only permanent thing in the job market is flexibility,” Ozanne says. “Issues are going to come up in a person’s life. In the past, the industry would say just get to work, but that’s no longer the case. You have to pay attention to what’s going on with the person.”

Even with employees back at the office full-time, Ozanne is offering adaptable work schedules that allow non-construction staff to spend one day at home

Ozanne Construction Company was deemed essential during the pandemic’s opening months, but even Dominc Ozanne had several of his 35-person staff working virtually due to immunocompromised loved ones or other personal circumstances.

Even with employees back at the office full-time, Ozanne is offering adaptable work schedules that allow non-construction staff to spend one day at home. Ozanne’s own Jesuit-inspired “care-for-the-person” mantra was already baked into company culture, but COVID-19 highlighted the importance of actually “walking that talk,” says Ozanne.

“We’re still working through all of that now,” he says. “What type of work conditions are you willing to accept? Are there different ways to work that don’t require being in the office? It’s about keeping people interested in your company.”

As college recruitment is just now coming back online, Ozanne says he is hoping to get back on campuses to find talented new staff. He has also had feelers from would-be hires from overseas, who maintain they can do marketing and proposal preparation from beyond the country’s borders.

Tanya Budler of Rise Together

This story is a part of the

Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative

’s

Making Ends Meet project. NEO SoJo is composed of 18-plus Northeast Ohio news outlets including FreshWater Cleveland.