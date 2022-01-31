Bob Perkoski

Shades of winter: Waiting for spring, but enjoying the scenery

Bob Perkoski | Monday, January 31, 2022
It seems like the snow has been endless in Northeast Ohio this month—with frigid temperatures to boot.

Perhaps we'll get a sign of early spring on Groundhog Day this Wednesday, Feb. 2. In the meantime, FreshWater managing photo editor Bob Perkoski shares some of the beauty found in the Cleveland snowfall—with totals reaching more than two feet this month.

Stay warm and enjoy the winter landscape from here, and hope for and early spring with Wednesday’s predictions!
 

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

