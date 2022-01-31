Shades of winter: Waiting for spring, but enjoying the scenery

Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Snow Day - Winter 2022 in Cleveland Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Snow Day - Winter 2022 in Cleveland Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Snow Day - Winter 2022 in Cleveland

It seems like the snow has been endless in Northeast Ohio this month—with frigid temperatures to boot.Perhaps we'll get a sign of early spring on Groundhog Day this Wednesday, Feb. 2. In the meantime, FreshWater managing photo editor Bob Perkoski shares some of the beauty found in the Cleveland snowfall—with totals reaching more than two feet this month.Stay warm and enjoy the winter landscape from here, and hope for and early spring with Wednesday’s predictions!