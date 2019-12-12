Fairfax boxing coach gives back by developing champions, inside the ring and out

Coach Fred helps his 25-year-old son, "Dynomite" Fred Wilson Jr., with his gloves before a sparring match with a boxer from Akron. Karin McKenna

Naarae, new to the Team 216 program, learns boxing basics from Coach Fred. Karin McKenna

Coach Fred Wilson at the team's gym at the Fairfax Recreation Center. Karin McKenna

Dynomite Fred Wilson Jr. works out at Team 216's home gym at the Fairfax Recreation Center. Karin McKenna

Boxers warm up before each practice by running the three flights of stairs at Fairfax Recreation Center 20 times. Karin McKenna

Stretching is an important part of warming up for boxing. Karin McKenna

Coach Fred consoles a young boxer after his first sparring match. Karin McKenna

Barrick "B-Rock" Wilson, Coach Fred's 16-year-old son, gets ready for practice. Karin McKenna

Boxers warm up with yoga and breathing exercises before moving along to boxing instruction. Karin McKenna

Working on balance and foot position is fundamental. Karin McKenna

Kayla Huff (left), 13, is at the Team USA Olympic trials in Louisiana. Karin McKenna

Boxers regularly range in age from 5 to 25. Karin McKenna