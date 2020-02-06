Derf's new graphic novel ‘Kent State’ takes on tragic shooting

Read more articles by Chris Ball.

Chris Ball became managing editor of FreshWater Cleveland in August 2019 after more than 20 years of editing and writing for The Plain Dealer. A graduate of Hawken School and Oberlin College, he previously worked for Crain Communications, the Lorain Morning Journal, The Free Times and The Cleveland Edition. A lover of Frisbee and film, Ball wrote a DVD review column for The PD for 15 years. He won the Press Club of Cleveland award in 2018 for Best Headline Writer in Ohio.