Everybody in the pool! Fairfax lifeguard promotes benefits of swimming

Fairfax Recreation Center

2335 East 82nd St., Cleveland; 216-664-4142



Interested in exposing your children to swimming at the Fairfax pool? Stop by the Family Fun Swim on Friday evenings at 5 p.m. And if you would like to donate new items such as goggles, Speedos, large swim caps (for natural hair), girls swimming suits, and paddle boards, they will be generously accepted and diligently used. Drop them off at the Fairfax Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any weekday except Wednesday.

