Right to counsel offers justice for Cleveland's low-income renters

Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

Facts about homelessness



Local Cleveland shelters strive every day to provide those in need with a safe, clean place to live. According to the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, in 2009, the estimated number of homeless people in Cleveland totaled 20,922. In 2018, it was 23,000. Cleveland shelters have 906 single beds for individuals and 287 beds for families. The number of available beds has decreased by 444 units in the past decade. Documented causes of homelessness include mental illness, incarceration, domestic violence, poverty and evictions, to name a few.

-- Angela Thomas

(Thomas is a member of FreshWater Cleveland's Fairfax Community Correspondent Program.)





