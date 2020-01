Landon Oglesby is a young Christian living in Cleveland's Euclid-Green neighborhood while studying engineering at Cleveland State University. He is living by his faith and being appreciative of his situation, including the sacrifices of others. “What’s important to me is my faith, because this hope that I have for rest and life after this life is the guide. It guides my character, how I interact with people, what I choose to do with my life, and how I treat other people that I know and that I don’t know. Also how I treat my family. My faith in Jesus is my primary focus, and everything else comes after that. I was raised like that. I went to church all the time growing up, and I went to private Christian schools: elementary, middle, and high school. But of course, 80% of the people, including me, in that situation don’t actually believe it. It’s not actually real to them. I didn’t really think much of it for a long time, but I decided to start taking it seriously and learn what it means to be a Christian first around my junior year of high school. Since then, I am really trying to learn to live out my faith. Basically, it’s just loving God and loving people. Those are the two most important commandments. No. 1 really is love God, and from that, love your neighbor, that is what he tells us to do. In my life, I want to show love, forgiveness, mercy, gentleness, respect, and kindness to everyone that I come in contact with, because that’s what Jesus did, and that’s the call of my life.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

A post shared by FreshWater Cleveland (@freshwatercle) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:37pm PST