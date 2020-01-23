Ch-ch-ch-changes: Photos of Cleveland, then and now

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, January 23, 2020
It's here today, gone tomorrow in ever-changing Cleveland. Bob Perkoski was there to capture the shifting landscape of our town in his role as managing photographer for FreshWater Cleveland. Take a good look around, because what you see now won't be here forever.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

