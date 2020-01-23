Ch-ch-ch-changes: Photos of Cleveland, then and now

The old Hatton's Deli Building on East 36th Street and Euclid Avenue in 2014. Bob Perkoski
The old Hatton's Deli Building on East 36th Street and Euclid Avenue today. Bob Perkoski
The Old City Grill building in Gordon Square in 2005. Bob Perkoski
The Old City Grill building in Gordon Square now, with Blue Habanero. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Institute of Art in 2012. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Institute of Art under construction in 2014. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Institute of Art today. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Cold Storage Building in 2011 during demolition. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland skyline today sans the Cleveland Cold Storage Building. Bob Perkoski
The Detroit Theater in Lakewood in 2010. Bob Perkoski
McDonalds in place of the Detroit Theater in Lakewood today. Bob Perkoski
The Cuyahoga County Administration building demolition in 2014 to make way for the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. Bob Perkoski
The Hilton Cleveland Downtown today in the former location of the Cuyahoga County Administration building. Bob Perkoski
The vacant, seven-story industrial building at 6611 Euclid Ave. across the street from Galucci's and next to the Dunham Tavern on Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
After the demolition of the seven-story industrial building at 6611 Euclid Ave. across the street from Galucci's on Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
The Lake Link Trail under construction in 2014. Bob Perkoski
The Lake Link Trail as it looks today. Bob Perkoski
Templin Bradley Lofts building in Gordon Square in 2014. Bob Perkoski
Templin Bradley Lofts in Gordon Square today Bob Perkoski
Demolition to make way for the new Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters on East Ninth Street in 2013. Bob Perkoski
The new Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters today on East Ninth Street. Bob Perkoski
Quicken Loans Arena in 2012, now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Bob Perkoski
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, formerly Quicken Loans Arena, today Bob Perkoski
The old Steelman Building, now Saucy Brew Works, at 2885 Detroit Ave. in Hingetown Bob Perkoski
Building in the Historic Stanley Block downtown Bob Perkoski
The location today of the building in the Historic Stanley Block downtown, The Jack Casino parking garage Bob Perkoski
MOCA Cleveland under construction in 2011 Bob Perkoski
MOCA Cleveland today. Bob Perkoski
The Edison Apartments in Gordon Square before construction in 2015 Bob Perkoski
The Edison Apartments in Gordon Square today Bob Perkoski
Cleveland Public Square in 2011 Bob Perkoski
Cleveland Public Square today Bob Perkoski
Perry's Family Restaurant in 2010 in Gordon Square, now XYZ Tavern Bob Perkoski
XYZ Tavern tavern, formerly Perry's Family Restaurant in Gordon Square. Bob Perkoski
It's here today, gone tomorrow in ever-changing Cleveland. Bob Perkoski was there to capture the shifting landscape of our town in his role as managing photographer for FreshWater Cleveland. Take a good look around, because what you see now won't be here forever.