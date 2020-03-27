Chairs atop tables for the foreseeable future at all social venues around the city. Bob Perkoski
The only occupants now at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium are all underwater. Bob Perkoski
Sad sign of the times reads: Spice Kitchen + Bar is Closed. All cash, liquor, inventory and assets have been removed from the building. Bob Perkoski
These graffiti lovers were the only semblance of human activity in the normally busy Flats. Bob Perkoski
The sign reads: "Please do not visit if you are feeling sick and contagious. Be Kind. Stay Home." Bob Perkoski
Coronavirus fears have temporarily suspended operations at one of Cleveland's favorite chocolatiers. Bob Perkoski
Empty parking lots like this one in Ohio City are ideal for a little solo soccer practice. Bob Perkoski
Platform Beer Co. offers beer delivery to limited locations in Cleveland and also for pick-up. Bob Perkoski
Curbside pick-up at Lake Erie Dog Food and don't forget to curb your dog. Bob Perkoski
Life as we knew it is now on pause. Ohio is under a "Stay at Home" order because of the coronavirus. Nowhere is that more evident than in the silent streets of the many deserted cities, which includes our own beautiful Cleveland. Most people are heeding the social distancing, so mostly you see people out walking alone or with their partners or their faithful dogs. All social venues are closed down, and some business are takeout only or delivery. You can even get your favorite beer, dog food and other Cleveland goodies delivered to your home now.
I went out just before the shutdown, and after, and captured some scenes around the city. They show the eerie, deserted status of the city at times when it is normally hustling and bustling.
Surely when this is all over, we’ll be looking at a new world. The streets may look the same and resume their normal busy activities and distractions, but hopefully we’ll find the true value in our relationship with each other. After such a long stretch apart from our connections with family, friends and businesses, maybe we’ll find ourselves a little more grateful, tolerant and kind. But for now, stay at home and stay healthy.