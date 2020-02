Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski

Why would you run for a mile or so on a freezing February day in nothing but your underwear? They did it Feb. 15 in Tremont to raise money for the Children's Tumor Foundation and to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis. They were "freezin' for a reason," as signs said. The eighth annual Cupid's Undies Run reportedly brought in more than $75,000.