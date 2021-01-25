Cuyahoga County, United Way 211 Helplink offer COVID-19 vaccination information line

Cuyahoga County and United Way of Greater Cleveland have teamed up to provide resources and referrals for seniors and others with severe chronic diseases who want to schedule and receive COVID-19 vaccinations through the 211 HelpLink line.



Starting today, Monday, Jan. 25, Cuyahoga County residents eligible for phases 1a and 1b of the COVID-19 vaccinations can get the information and resources they need to identify nearby vaccine providers by calling 211 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



211 HelpLink has a dedicated staff to assist callers with their efforts to find and get the vaccinations—adding 15 temporary staff members to work closely with callers over the next 10 weeks to locate available vaccine providers near their zip code, as well as determine additional documentation or requirements necessary to register to receive the vaccination.



A United Way of Greater Cleveland 2-1-1 HelpLink navigator.“We know that people are eager to get vaccinated and that the rollout of the vaccine has been confusing for many,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in a statement. “We are supporting this centralized and familiar phone number so people can get answers to their questions, such as ‘Am I eligible?’ ‘When can I get vaccinated?’ ‘Where do I sign up?’ and other concerns.”



211 HelpLink is a free and confidential service for those who need assistance with hundreds of resources, including food and meal assistance, shelter or rental assistance, and utility assistance. Staff taking 211 calls have received more than 100,000 calls and chats requesting help since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Call volume has doubled since the start of the crisis—often exceeding 6,000 calls per week.



“Demand is extremely high among residents across our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and 211 HelpLink is doing its part in collaboration with Cuyahoga County to offer this dedicated line, staffed by trained specialists, to eligible seniors living in the County and seeking information and referrals to schedule appointments directly with nearby providers," United Way of Greater Cleveland president and chief executive officer Augie Napoli said in a statement.



"The last 10 months were extremely challenging for Greater Clevelanders, and I’m proud that United Way of Greater Cleveland’s 211 HelpLink continues to serve as a vital resource for those in need of support across our community," added Napoli.