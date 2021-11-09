International Women’s Air & Space Museum to present virtual Veteran’s Day program

In honor of Veteran's Day, the International Women’s Air & Space Museum
(IWASM), which highlights more than 20,000 interesting artifacts and stories about 6,000+ women aviators
from all over the world, and the Liverpool, New York Public Library
to present a virtual program, “Women in the Armed Forces: An Examination of WWII and Beyond” on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
During World War II, 1,102 American women flew as part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP)—a blend of the Women's Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron (WAFS) and the Women's Flying Training Detachment (WFTD), as well as in other roles.
Today, more than 77 years since the WASP were disbanded, more information about women’s U.S. military roles in World War II is still being rediscovered. During the program, IWASM executive director Sara Fisher will explore the contributions of women in the military. Learn about the leaders, participants, trailblazers, and the changing face of the U.S. military since WWII and the obstacles they faced. Fisher will focus particularly on women in air and space.
The event will take place via Zoom. The program is free but registration
is required to receive a Zoom link.