Assembly for the Arts launches a new type of residency for artists and arts entrepreneurs

The Arts Leadership Residency powered by Huntington offers $1,000 stipends and six dedicated learning sessions to address self-defined business goals or objectives. Participants will have access to entrepreneurial experts, mentorship from the CLC alumni network, and skillsets of the other artists and small creative businesses participating in the program.

10 to 15 residencies, and candidates will be selected to ensure a wide range of artistic disciplines with a commitment to entrepreneurship and racial equity. Assembly for the Arts is now accepting applications for the Arts Leadership Residency, which will begin in late September and last six months. The first pilot group will have

Additionally, 10 more spots are reserved for Assembly’s fiscal sponsorship projects and, in partnership with FRONT International , artists will be selected for the Art Futures Fellowship

The program will be delivered through a racial equity lens and provide management support, coaching, and tools to the cohort small- to mid-sized creative businesses.

The announcement of the residency was announced exactly one year after Assembly fist launched to expand the pie of resources and increase equity in and for Cleveland’s arts and culture sector.

“Since launching Assembly, it has been clear that creative businesses, particularly those led by artists of color, have unique challenges that often do not have simple answers,” said Assembly founding board member Chinenye Nkemere in a statement. “This program will not only open access to resources and networks for BIPOC-led businesses, but it will also help all these artists and businesses build more inclusive practices and stronger business relationships across disciplines.”

Assembly partnered with CLC because of its track record of success in positioning leaders at all levels and stages of life to be catalysts for positive change and its longstanding commitment to ensuring racial equity is central to all its civic leadership programs.

“We are excited about this opportunity to apply our skills, networks, and understanding of the civic realm to a cutting-edge and laser-focused offering in the arts and culture sector,” said CLC president and CEO Marianne Crosley in a statement. “We look forward to inspiring these arts leaders, connecting them to the community, and positioning them to be agents of positive change committed to advancing equity in our communities.”