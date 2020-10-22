Black The Vote: Local NAACP calls for action hosts Saturday event to get out the vote

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Cleveland Branch and Cleveland city councilperson Joe Jones will host Black The Vote on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harvard Community Center, 18240 Harvard Ave.

Black The Vote is a two-hour no-contact canvassing event, taking place on National Vote Early Day—a non-partisan event to engage and encourage members of the Black community to vote in this year’s election.

The NAACP is asking for community members to come out for Black The Vote to assist door-to-door distribution of doorhangers in the Harvard neighborhood.

“As we recognize National Vote Early Day, we thought it would be a great opportunity to encourage the Black community to get out and vote on election day, and hopefully people will vote early,” Jerry J. Primm II, civic engagement coordinator for Ohio NAACP said in a statement. “We need community members to come out and volunteer for the literature drop, as there were millions of voters who simply did not vote in the last Presidential election and we need to motivate and remind them to exercise their right to vote.”

Black The Vote will take place nationwide as various local NAACP chapters across the country collaborate with community partners to engage, educate, and ensure that Black voices are heard on election day. The NAACP aims to reach 8 million to 13 million potential Black voters by election day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Materials for the literature drop and food will be provided on-site to volunteers. Precautions for COVID-19 will be in place—all participants must wear masks and practice physical distancing. For more information or to volunteer, email Primm or call (440) 941-5572.