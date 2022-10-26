Boo Bash: Tower City Center to host free family-friendly Halloween event this weekend

bats, bees, coyotes, and opossums

There will be crafts and activities, as well, so dress up in your favorite family-friendly costume, go trick or treating around Tower City, participate in hourly costume contests, dance and listen to music, or watch the pumpkin carving demonstrations.

Boo Bash runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is free.