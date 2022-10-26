Boo Bash: Tower City Center to host free family-friendly Halloween event this weekend

Families are in for a frightfully fun tome this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Tower City Center, when Bedrock
presents Boo Bash
.
Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon full of trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume contests, dance parties, or “Read with a Ranger” from Cuyahoga Valley National Park
.
Rangers will read a story about bats, bees, coyotes, and opossums
, families can learn about local wildlife, and kids will have a chance to earn a junior ranger badge
.
There will be crafts and activities, as well, so dress up in your favorite family-friendly costume, go trick or treating around Tower City, participate in hourly costume contests, dance and listen to music, or watch the pumpkin carving demonstrations.
Boo Bash runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is free.