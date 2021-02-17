Brite Winter continues with live and streaming programming

Brite Winter 2021 kicked off in January with first in a virtual four-part streaming series called the “TwiBrite Zone” tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 18, the music festival continues with a series of small, outdoor, COVID-compliant performances at Platform Beer Co.’s Phunkenship, 3135 Sackett Ave., and The Lot at 4157 Lorain Ave.

In the true spirit of Brite Winter, each performance will feature live music, a fire element, and beer. These small performances will run through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Additionally, on Friday, Feb. 19, the second installment of “TwiBrite Zone: Episode 2: Homecoming” will broadcast at 7 p.m. on both Facebook and YouTube Live.

For 12 years, Brite Winter has redefined February in Cleveland, giving locals a reason to celebrate the cold and get outdoors for music, fire, art, and fun. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2021 has required a different approach, encouraging festival organizers to find new, creative ways to engage with the community, support the music scene, and keep tradition alive.

“This is our mini version of Homecoming Week for Brite Winter,” says Morgan Passek, marketing and programming chair and Brite Winter board member. “While we wish we could gather and jam together with all of Cleveland this week, we’re excited to get back to the roots of what Brite Winter is about in whatever small ways we can.”











Live Phunkenship and The Lot Performances

Patio performances at Phunkenship begin tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 17, with Brent Kirby. All patio performances are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 18, party on the patio with Shawn Brewster, before coming to The Lot on Friday, Feb. 19 for a “TwiBrite Zone, Episode 2: Homecoming” watch party hosted by DJ Jul Big Green from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Platform’s “The Lot.”



On Saturday, Feb. 20, Beat Freak hits the patio. Then on Sunday, Feb. 21 Jason Patrick Meyers is on from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m



Igloos and shipping containers can be rented at Phunkenship and The Lot. Those interested in reserving these spaces must contact Platform directly (The Lot: (216) 202-1386, Phunk: (216) 417-7743).. Attendees will be expected to remain seated while drinking and eating, and masks must be worn all other times. Seating will be limited and socially distant. Reservations are encouraged.



The TwiBrite Zone streaming

Inspired by the strangeness of 2020, TwiBrite features streaming performances by local musical acts and light-hearted vignettes featuring Brite mascot Fluri and friends making the most of activities put on hold—like Homecoming.



TwiBrite Zone: Episode 2, which pays homage to the classic sci-fi series “The Twilight Zone,” taps into everything that makes the school spirit of a Homecoming a long-standing tradition—bonfires, pep rallies, and community.



Viewers at home can expect a marriage of music, art, and dance and will want to break out their dancing shoes to boogie. Featured performers include Apostle Jones, 10K Movement featuring DJ Candi Fresca, Gumbo Dance Party, Aldus Mustache, Susie Underwood, and Haley Morris.



“While hosting virtual events is not the same as the ‘real’ festival, it has provided an opportunity to shake things up, stretch ourselves creatively, and think about more ways to highlight the best of the Cleveland arts and culture scene in the dead of winter,” says Brite Winter managing director Emily Hornack.



The remaining two TwiBrite Zones will stream Friday, March 12 and Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.



The series is free for all to enjoy. Facebook users can RSVP here, but pre-registration is not required. Those who tune in are encouraged to donate at their comfort level on Brite Winter’s fundraising platform, Donately.

TwiBrite Zone Episode 1: Beach Party, which aired on Friday, January 15, can be viewed here.