Interested in 2023 Cuyahoga Arts & Culture funding? Join today's virtual workshop

Interested in getting funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture
? There will be a virtual interactive workshop today, Wednesday, May 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Meet the grantmaking team, learn more about CAC, our grant programs, and receive helpful information about the upcoming eligibility check requirements and process.
2023 CAC grant opportunities include:
Register here
- 2023 Project Support: Grants up to $20,000 for 501c3 nonprofit organizations presenting arts and cultural projects in Cuyahoga County in 2023. Learn more.
- 2023 Cultural Heritage: Grants up to $30,000 for 501c3 nonprofit organizations with a primary mission of arts and culture that are representative of a culturally specific population. Learn more.
! For more information, please email the CAC team
or call (216) 515-8303.