Interested in 2023 Cuyahoga Arts & Culture funding? Join today's virtual workshop

Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Interested in getting funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture? There will be a virtual interactive workshop today, Wednesday, May 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.  Meet the grantmaking team, learn more about CAC, our grant programs, and receive helpful information about the upcoming eligibility check requirements and process.

2023 CAC grant opportunities include:
  • 2023 Project Support: Grants up to $20,000 for 501c3 nonprofit organizations presenting arts and cultural projects in Cuyahoga County in 2023. Learn more.
  • 2023 Cultural Heritage: Grants up to $30,000 for 501c3 nonprofit organizations with a primary mission of arts and culture that are representative of a culturally specific population. Learn more.

Register here! For more information, please email the CAC team or call (216) 515-8303.

