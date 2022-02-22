CHN continues help with water and home energy assistance programs for low income households

CHN Housing Partners
(CHN) announced last week that assistance is still available to help residents with water and sewer bills
, as well as home heating bills.
The Low-Income Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP)
, which began in January and will end on Sep. 30, helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their water and wastewater bills (for a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375).
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Winter Crisis Program
, which started in November and will end on March 31, helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.
Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, are transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months may also be eligible. CHN assisted 5,074 families in Cuyahoga County through this program last year.
Cuyahoga County residents can call (216) 350-8008 to make an appointment, or they can schedule an appointment online
24 hours a day, seven days each week. Appointments will be conducted by phone or video conference. To avoid delays, the telephone number provided when scheduling must be a working number.
Applicants must provide all required application documents no less than three days prior to the date of their appointments, or they may be asked to reschedule.
If a person is unable to use the online system to submit their application documents, they may submit in one of the following ways:
How to apply for water assistance:
- CHN Main Drop Box: 2999 Payne Ave, first floor, Cleveland (do not drop off originals)
- Fax: (216) 912-0700 (clear, legible pictures from a smartphone/tablet will be accepted).
Clients are required to provide the following documents along with a completed LIHWAP application:
How to apply for home energy assistance:
- Copies of their most recent water and sewer bills.
- Photo identification.
- Social Security cards for each household member.
- Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member.
- Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over the age of 18.
- Proof of disability (if applicable).
Clients are required to provide the following documents along with a completed HEAP application:
- Copies of their most recent energy bills (gas and electric)
- Photo identification
- Social Security cards for each household member
- Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member
- Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over the age of eighteen
- Proof of disability (if applicable)
For more information LIHWAP or the Winter Crisis Program, contact CHN Housing Partners at (216) 325-1148. To be connected to a local energy assistance provider
, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance).