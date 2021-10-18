Cleveland VOTES and RideShare2Vote Aware are giving free rides to polls for next two weeks

Cleveland VOTES
and RideShare2Vote Aware
will provide free rides to Cleveland voters who need to get to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections during the early voting period, occurring now, and then to their polling locations on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The groups are also recruiting volunteers to work as drivers.
Riders will be provided with voter education resources during the rides. The Ride Share program is meant to advance transportation equity in Cleveland and to strengthen its democracy. All eligible voters who live anywhere in Cleveland will be able to request a ride or volunteer as a driver for the program.
“Transportation equity is a major pillar in the advancement of equitable democracy in Cleveland,” said Jennifer Lumpkin, Cleveland VOTES’ director of civic engagement and mobilization. “Cleveland VOTES is excited to partner with RideShare2VOTE Aware to provide free rides to the Cleveland residents so that everyone can easily cast their vote.”
Cleveland VOTES is a nonpartisan democracy building and mobilization entity that aims to strengthen civic muscle and power to ensure we have a more informed, participatory, and cohesive community. RideShare2VOTE was created to increase the voice and power of people by expanding their civic engagement and voting rights.
Those who need to request a ride to the polls, or those who want to volunteer as driver can call (888) 858-3421 or email [email protected]
. All participants are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety protocols.