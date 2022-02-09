CLEative Groove: Meet Lisa Ligus, founder of Songbirds Music Therapy Services

Lisa Ligus with guitar leading the 2nd graders in a music and movement activity at JB Schools Westlake. Courtesy of Songbirds Music Therapy

Lisa Ligus leading the Sing & Sign Choir from Southwest Adult Activity Center during the Very Special Arts Festival at the Cuyahoga County Fair Grounds. Courtesy of Songbirds Music Therapy

Collage of photos of what participants might experience when they attend Virtual Songbirds. Courtesy of Songbirds Music Therapy

Lisa Ligus at the Cleveland sign in Tremont.

Lisa Ligus with guitar leading the 2nd graders in a music and movement activity at JB Schools Westlake.

In your opinion, what are Cleveland’s best-kept cultural and creative secrets? As a family, we love the theater. The best ticket in town, in my opinion, is the season subscription to As a family, we love the theater. The best ticket in town, in my opinion, is the season subscription to Cassidy Theatre . Their tagline “Great theatre, close to home!” is no exaggeration for us, as it is literally down the street from our home in Parma Heights. Their season this year includes Harvey, Sister Act, Rent, The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf The Musical, as well as selections from local playwrights; last year, they featured Matt’s First (Real) Thanksgiving by Stow native Brandi Eaton.

Lisa Ligus assisting a woman in playing the maracas at Community Based SongBirds in Medicore Achievement Centers. I also try to catch any productions the Music Theater department at Baldwin Wallace is doing. Their program is one of the top-ranked programs in the nation, so you are seeing future Broadway talent right before they head off to New York. If you walk the halls of their conservatory, you’ll find a hallway that is covered with posters of Broadway Shows signed by alumni.

If you were a Cleveland landmark, which one would you be and why? Of all of the amazing local landmarks, I think I would be the Old Arcade. When you are outside of it, it looks ordinary, just like any other façade, but when you enter through the doors, it is extraordinary. On a sunny day, it is so bright in there, and even on gloomy days, it seems to be brighter than it should be. It’s as if it makes its own sunshine.

Favorite Cleveland mural/piece of art and why? I’m delighted by all the art around Cleveland. There seems to be more and more murals every day enhancing our beautiful city. My favorite is the bird mural on W. 11th created by Dave Witzke. It is full of color, whimsy, and BIRDS!

Anything else you want us to know about you?