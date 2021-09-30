Unsilenced Voices of CMSD podcast: Both Sides with Stephen Conner

Unsilenced Voices of CMSD is a blog for Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school students, created in partnership with CMSD, Report for America and the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative (NEO SoJo).
This is the first episode of Unsilenced Voices of CMSD blogger Stephen Conner's new podcast, featuring fellow bloggers Jeremiah Al-Jeleel and Kayla Blake. Both Sides With Stephen Conner
is an American political podcast that is meant to bridge the divide between republicans and democrats in this country, to seek out common ground, and host civil dialogue. While Conner describes himself as a moderate republican, his guests in episodes often are bringing different perspectives.
In this episode, host Stephen Conner and co-hosts Kayla Blake and Jeremiah Al-Jeleel talk about the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., last year's presidential election, and much more.
The project was started by Report for America Corps member Conor Morris in partnership with CMSD, along with faculty advisor Gayle Gadison. The mission is to provide an outlet for students to talk about issues they care about, while teaching those students about journalism and blogging. The group currently has fewer than 10 student bloggers and are looking for a few more. Interested in signing your student up? Email Morris.