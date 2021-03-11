Cleveland Clinic now offers COVID vaccinations at Langston Hughes Health and Education Center

This week the Cleveland Clinic opened a community-based vaccination clinic at the Langston Hughes Health and Education Center, 2390 E. 79th St. in the Fairfax neighborhood.



The clinic will now offer vaccinations on Mondays to all Ohio residents who meet the Ohio Department of Health criteria. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only. Those people who are not Clinic patients or who do not have a MyChart account can schedule a vaccination appointment at the Langston Hughes COVID-19 vaccination clinic by calling (216) 448-4117. Schedulers are available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.



Cleveland Clinic is working through a coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering COVID-19 vaccines. A key focus of this process includes ensuring that those who are at higher risk of infection and death from the virus—including Black, Latinx, and underserved communities—have access to the vaccine.



Cleveland Clinic Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center has become a gathering place for health and wellbeing in the Fairfax neighborhood. The Center focuses on free health education, prevention and wellness programs to help improve community health. Recently, the Center added primary care services.