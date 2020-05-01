14 nonprofits share more than $500,000 in COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund grants

A sixth round of weekly grants totaling $507,000 for 14 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, May 1 by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.

The community has now raised more than $8.1 million from 70 different corporate, civic, and philanthropic partners, including individuals and families. Fund partners have granted more than $3.8 million to 65 nonprofit groups and organizations since the fund was created in March.

The latest recipients are:



Food & Shelter

Cleveland Chesed Center: $25,000 to provide food, including kosher options, via drive-through distribution to financially vulnerable families in Cuyahoga and surrounding counties.

Denison Avenue United Church of Christ: $25,000 to provide food, shelter, counseling and therapy for unsheltered individuals on Cleveland’s near west side.

Grace C&MA Church: $25,000 to provide assistance with medication and grocery acquisition and delivery, including cleaning supplies, toiletries and other basic needs for at-risk populations in Middleburg Heights.

Little Africa Food Collaborative: $47,000 to deliver the needed equipment, supplies, information and most importantly food to seniors, mentally and physically disabled residents and homeless populations on Cleveland’s near east side.

McKinley Community Outreach Center: $20,000 to provide food and basic needs items for underserved, low-income individuals in western Lake County.

Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry: $25,000 to meet the increased demand for food deliveries among seniors and low-income families in eastern Cuyahoga County.

Smart Development Inc.: $50,000 to provide food, basic needs items, language translation and shelter for new immigrants, people of color, and refugees in Cuyahoga County.

St. Herman’s FOCUS Cleveland: $25,000 to purchase supplies to better protect shelter residents and staff, including cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, and to provide emergency and transitional housing assistance for unsheltered men in Cleveland.

St. Paul’s Community Outreach: $22,000 to provide funding to assist with utility bills, home repairs, food and employment services for at-risk and low-income residents in the Ohio City and Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods on Cleveland’s near west side.

Thea Bowman Center: $25,000 to provide food deliveries to at-risk seniors, and to accommodate the increase in general food bank needs for residents in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Union Miles Development Corporation: $50,000 to assist the Little Africa Food Collaborative with food and crisis preparation kit distribution throughout the Union-Miles, Harvard and Mt. Pleasant communities.

Behavioral Health

Beech Brook: $47,000 to continue to provide mental and behavioral health services via telehealth solutions to low-income individuals and children in Cleveland.

New Directions, Inc.: $27,000 to continue providing residential and recovery housing, as well as intensive outpatient and recovery services for individuals and their families seeking substance use recovery and mental health assistance in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

Recovery Resources: $94,000 to continue providing services via telehealth including assessments, individual and group therapy, psychiatry, nursing, prevention and employment support, while increasing access to food, for residents in Cuyahoga County seeking assistance with mental illness, alcoholism, drug and other addictions.

The Fund is now transitioning to issuing grants on a biweekly basis, with grants to continue through at least June. Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.