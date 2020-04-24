COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announces fifth round of relief grants

Malachi House received $90,000 to serve low-income, terminally ill patients free of charge in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

A fifth round of weekly grants totaling $$498,308 for 11 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 24, by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.



The community has now raised more than $8 million since the fund was created in March and grantmaking totals now reach nearly $3.3 million to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. The latest recipients are:

Family Promise of Greater Cleveland: $30,000 for supplies, food, beds and other resources for unsheltered families and recently housed families in Cuyahoga County.

West Side Catholic Center: $16,000 to offer takeout meals, shower facilities, emergency shelter, as well as remote case management and one-on-one social work for low-income and unsheltered clients in Cuyahoga County.

The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland: $50,000 to purchase food and sanitation products that will be needed to make weekly service deliveries, an increase from twice monthly, to those in need in Cuyahoga County.

Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization: $56,000 to compensate small businesses for no-cost meals provided to children and low-income individuals on Cleveland’s near west side.

Famicos Foundation: $80,000 to purchase and deliver food, toiletries and cleaning supplies to seniors and disabled residents in Cleveland’s Hough, Glenville, and St. Clair-Superior neighborhoods.

Joseph’s Home: $20,500 to purchase medical and disinfecting supplies for the medical respite shelter, help transition to mobile capabilities for staff, and to expedite the relocation of medically at-risk clients in Cuyahoga County to permanent housing.

Malachi House: $90,000 to serve low-income, terminally ill patients free of charge in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Providence House: $55,808 to maintain phone-based family support services and provide delivery of basic needs items for at-risk, vulnerable, and low-income families in Cuyahoga County.

True Freedom Enterprises: $20,000 to provide transportation services to places of employment for formerly incarcerated citizens in Cleveland.

West Side Community House: $30,000 to provide weekly meals to-go and delivery, as well as support services, for homebound seniors and disabled adults on Cleveland’s near west side.

WomenSafe, Inc.: $50,000 to maintain the emergency domestic violence shelter, while providing tele-counseling services, case management and basic needs items for adult and child survivors of domestic violence throughout Northeast Ohio.

Overall contributions to the Rapid Response Fund now total more than $8 million from 65 different corporate, civic, and philanthropic partners, including individuals and families across the region. Four new funding partners joined the group in the last week.

Weekly grants are expected to continue through at least June. Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.