Cleveland Restoration Society to host webinar on Cleveland’s Civil Rights history

FreshWater Staff | Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Celebrate Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when Cleveland Restoration Society hosts a free webinar on the Civil Rights movement in Cleveland.

Nishani Frazier, associate professor of history and American Studies at the University of Kansas Nishani Frazier, associate professor of history and American studies at the University of Kansas, will speak on the long arch of political activism among Black Clevelanders—from the time around the city’s founding to the modern civil rights era—and document how this rich history relates to the present day and the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail.

In October 2019 CRS was awarded a $50,000 African American Civil Rights Grant from the National Park Service for the Clevevland Civil Rights Trail to preserve and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for racial equality in the 20th Century.

In February 2021, CRS announced the first three markersCory United Methodist Church,  Glenville High School, and an undecided location in the Hough neighborhood to mark the 1966 Hough Uprising—and in February 2022 announced the next three markers, John G. Pegg House and Ludlow Community AssociationGreater Abyssinia Baptist Church; and Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

December 2021 CRS unveiled the Cory United Methodist Church historical marker and in June 2022 the Carl B. Stokes marker was unveiled at city hall. The next group of trail markers is expected this year.

The webinar begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Register here.

The webinar is made possible in part by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Related Tags

Diversity + Inclusion, Placemaking + Neighborhoods 
Buckeye, Central/Kinsman, Glenville, Hough 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.