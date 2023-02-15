Focus Areas
Cleveland Restoration Society to host webinar on Cleveland’s Civil Rights history
FreshWater Staff
|
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
A line of United Freedom Movement (UFM) picketers on the East 6th Street side of the Cleveland Board of Education Building to protest de facto segregation in the Cleveland Public Schools system
Cleveland Public Library/Photograph Collection
Nishani Frazier, associate professor of history and American Studies at the University of Kansas
Celebrate Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when
Cleveland Restoration Society
hosts a free webinar on the Civil Rights movement in Cleveland.
Nishani Frazier, associate professor of history and American Studies at the University of Kansas
Nishani Frazier, associate professor of history and American studies at the
University of Kansas
, will speak on the long arch of political activism among Black Clevelanders—from the time around the city’s founding to the modern civil rights era—and document how this rich history relates to the present day and the
Cleveland Civil Rights Trail
.
In October 2019 CRS was awarded a $50,000
African American Civil Rights Grant
from the
National Park Service
for the Clevevland Civil Rights Trail to preserve and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for racial equality in the 20
th
Century.
In February 2021, CRS announced the
first three markers
—
Cory United Methodist Church
,
Glenville High School
, and an undecided location in the
Hough neighborhood
to mark the 1966
Hough Uprising
—and in February 2022 announced the
next three markers
,
John G. Pegg House
and
Ludlow Community Association
;
Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church
; and
Olivet Institutional Baptist Church
.
December 2021 CRS unveiled the
Cory United Methodist Church historical marker
and in June 2022 the
Carl B. Stokes marker
was unveiled at city hall. The next group of trail markers is expected this year.
The webinar begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Register here
.
T
he webinar is made possible in part by
Ohio Humanities
, a state affiliate of the
National Endowment for the Humanities
.
Related Tags
Diversity + Inclusion
,
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Buckeye
,
Central/Kinsman
,
Glenville
,
Hough
