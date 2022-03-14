Care Alliance expands accessible health care to Cleveland’s most vulnerable with Stokes Clinic

Care Alliance Health Center, which provides health care services to the homeless, the uninsured, and the underinsured regardless of their ability to pay. celebrated the grand opening of its third health center at the Carl B. Stokes Social Services Mall, 6001 Woodland Ave. in the Central neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 28.
With a mission of providing high quality, comprehensive medical and dental care, patient advocacy and related services to anyone who needs healthcare. The new health center will provide primary medical care to the residents in the Carl B. Stokes building and the surrounding area.
The expanded site will help Care Alliance Health Center meet the growing need for quality health care in Cleveland’s urban core., says Care Alliance president and CEO Claude L. Jones.
“We are excited about the opening of our clinic at the Carl B. Stokes Social Services Mall,” said Jones in a statement. “Through the collaboration with Cuyahoga County Metropolitan Housing Authority
, we are able to make health care more accessible and reach families and individuals who need us most. Our services are available to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. No one is turned away.”
At the grand opening, Care Alliance staff provided tours of the new facility and gave attendees the opportunity to meet the providers and staff.
Care Alliance provides comprehensive health care services including medical, dental, behavioral health, maternal health, pediatrics, podiatry, HIV, addiction treatment and a full-service pharmacy. The health center also provides transportation services for those who have challenges getting to their appointments.
The organization began serving the Cleveland community as Healthcare for the Homeless in 1985 with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
and the Pew Charitable Trusts
. Over the past 37 years, the organization has expanded its scope of services to include uninsured and under insured individuals in the Cleveland community.