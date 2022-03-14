Care Alliance expands accessible health care to Cleveland’s most vulnerable with Stokes Clinic

Care Alliance Health Center , which provides health care services to the homeless, the uninsured, and the underinsured regardless of their ability to pay. celebrated the grand opening of its third health center at the Carl B. Stokes Social Services Mall , 6001 Woodland Ave. in the Central neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 28.

With a mission of providing high quality, comprehensive medical and dental care, patient advocacy and related services to anyone who needs healthcare. The new health center will provide primary medical care to the residents in the Carl B. Stokes building and the surrounding area.

, says Care Alliance president and CEO Claude L. Jones. The expanded site will help Care Alliance Health Center meet the growing need for quality health care in Cleveland’s urban core.

At the grand opening, Care Alliance staff provided tours of the new facility and gave attendees the opportunity to meet the providers and staff.