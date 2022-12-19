Volunteers needed for Christmas meal distribution

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland
, one of the largest comprehensive health and human services organizations in the region, annually delivering services to more than 150 services at 60 locations to over 400,000 people in eight counties, is gearing up to prepare and distribute 11,000 meals during its upcoming annual Christmas Hot Meals event at St. Augustine Hunger Center on Christmas Day, this Sunday, Dec. 25.
Catholic Charities needs volunteers to assist with meal service and delivery during the event. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Augustine Hunger Center
, 1400 Howard Ave. in Tremont.
But the organization’s greatest need during this year’s meal distribution is for delivery drivers.
The organization will deliver meals to those who can’t come to the center and will be providing meals to 15 community partners that support the homeless and homebound in surrounding counties. These deliveries will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Barons Arena
, 5310 Hauserman Road, Parma.
Those who are interested in volunteering or would like to request a meal can click here
, send an email
, or call (216) 377-3725. Catholic Charities is accepting meal delivery requests until noon on Friday, Dec. 23.