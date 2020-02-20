Does your small business create positive change? Citizens Bank may award you $20K for your efforts

Karin Connelly Rice | Thursday, February 20, 2020

Citizens Bank is hosting its third annual Small Business Community Champion Award—rewarding two small businesses with $20,000 and $10,000 prizes that make a difference in Cleveland.

Each year, Citizens Bank picks four cities to participate in the award competition, and this year Greater Cleveland is one of the cities, along with Boston, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

The bank will choose two Cleveland small businesses that have been in operation for at least two years with up to $10 million in revenue and are making a positive change through educational, philanthropic, environmental, and revitalization programs and other contributions to the city.

To enter, applicants must answer the question (in 150 words or less): “What would your business do with the Small Business Community Champion Award to strengthen both your company and community?” A maximum of two photos should accompany the essay.

Winners will be selected based on originality, creativity, how well they align with Citizens Bank’s brand image, and relevance to the theme.

A $20,000 first prize and $10,000 second prize will be awarded in each of the four communities. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 2.

