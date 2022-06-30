LAND studio debuts new tour on The City is Our Museum app for holiday fun

In April, LAND studio released a way to experience Cleveland’s expansive public art and public spaces virtually—with its new app, The City is Our Museum. The app originally featured six self-guided neighborhood tours as an opportunity for Clevelanders to explore the city.
The app has been wildly popular and now has more than 1,800 users. Now LAND studio is debuting a seventh tour just in time for the holiday weekend: Separate Ohio City and Detroit Shoreway neighborhood tours.
The Detroit-Shoreway tour highlights the Gordon Square Arts District and historical monuments along Detroit Avenue. The Ohio City tour includes the previously cataloged sites in Hingetown, as well as new stops in the historic district on West 25th
Street.
The expanded tour now includes 14 new stops with five additional artists, in addition to the 52 original stops. The new tour takes about 45 minutes to navigate. Many stops are close together, but taking the tour on foot, on bike, or by scooter is vest since parking can be challenging.
The new stops include the Dexter Walkway murals, Ohio City Farm, West Side Market, Market Square Park, The Bubble Process mural, and the Gould Court leaves sculpture.
Points of interest on the new tour include:
- The Cleveland Bazaar is held at Market Square Park (new stop) every other Saturday during the summer.
- Make sure to check out the unique city views from the Ohio City Farm, as well as the future home of Irishtown Bend Park.
- The Ohio City tour route connects to the Redline Greenway and the Lakefront Bikeway.
- FRONT Triennial events will be happening beginning in mid-July at the Transformer Station.
The addition is meant to celebrate the public art in the two near west side neighborhoods.
Ohio City is a hub for art, culture, and history. Arts and culture are part of the day-to-day experience of residents and visitors in the Gordon Square Arts District.
Additionally, the City is Our Museum app now features an “All the Art” map, which highlights all of the cataloged artworks across the city. This list of sites includes all of the works on the app’s tours, as well as some works that are exclusive to the map. LAND studio officials say they will continue to add to the “All the Art” map.
The City is Our Museum is a free app, available to download from the Apple Store
and Google Play
.