Cleveland Black Futures Fund announces nearly $2 million in grants to 49 organizations

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
The Cleveland Foundation and its partners yesterday, June 28, announced $1.89 million to 49 organizations in the initial round of grantmaking from the Cleveland Black Futures Fund.

The Fund has amassed more than $4.3 million since its inception in late 2020 to support the capacity of Cleveland-based nonprofit organizations that are both Black-led and Black-serving.

The Diaper Bank of Greater ClevelandThe overarching goal of the Cleveland Black Futures Fund is to strengthen the ecosystem of Black leaders and Black-serving organizations in Greater Cleveland by providing intentional resources to help grow organizational infrastructure and capacity.

Long term, the foundation aims to deepen the field of leaders working to dismantle systemic racism and advance the community towards racial equity.

The foundation received more than 220 submissions during the initial application period—more than 40% of which represented first-time applicants to the foundation. A seven-person committee comprised of community leaders and foundation representatives worked to select the recipients.

“The outstanding application response to the fund was not entirely unexpected because we knew the need is there, but now we know how great the need is in service of this work,” Cleveland Foundation program director for arts & culture and racial equity initiatives Courtenay Barton said in a statement. “As our community continues to give generously to this fund, we will be able to support a wide array of organizations that are doing the hard work on the ground each and every day.”

It was also announced yesterday that KeyBank made a $250,000 contribution to the fund, joining initial partners Facebook, George W. Codrington Charitable Foundation, The HealthComp Foundation, Saint Luke’s Foundation and the Treu-Mart Fund.

Click here to donate to the Cleveland Black Futures Fund.

The 49 grant recipients are:
 

