Applications open for Citizens Bank annual $10K Small Business Community Champion Awards

For the fourth year, Citizens Bank has will host its Small Business Community Champion Awards to recognize the positive contributions small businesses make to their communities.



The annual program awards 30 small businesses $10,000 each across Citizens’ 11-state footprint, which includes Ohio. Awards will be given to at least 10 minority-owned and 10 women-owned businesses to help further strengthen their communities and their businesses.



Applications are open until Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m.



Eligible for-profit small businesses in operation for at least two years and earning up to $3 million in revenue can enter for a chance to win $10,000. Businesses must answer these three questions in no more than 100 words each:

How would you use the award to strengthen and sustain your business?

How would you use the award to support your community’s growth?

How is your business adapting to meet the evolving needs and behaviors of your customers and/or community?

Entrants must also submit at least one photo and fill out a complete application.



Last year’s Northeast Ohio winners were Andreoli Restoration, where Anthony and Tiffany Andreoli are renovating and revitalizing Slavic Village; and Farian Cosmetic and Family Dentistry in Macedonia, which has provided sports guards to local student athletes and provided more than $30,000 in free mouth protection. With the $10,000 Farian plans to expand its efforts to additional area school districts.