Concord Casimir says keep your parasol handy, expect more rain than snow for rest of winter.

Concord Casimir
, the Northeast Ohio cat who gives Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck run for their money with predicting weather, sees six more weeks of winter this year.
On Groundhog Day last Wednesday, Feb. 2, Concord Casimir predicted Northeast Ohio will be soggy for the remainder of the winter season—with more rain than snow coming.
Concord Casimir made his much anticipated forecast this past Wednesday, Feb. 2 at noon at Ellison Creek Knob in Concord, Don’t be fooled by today’s winter storm, says Master of Ceremonies (and Concord Casimir’s keeper) John Niedzialek.
“Yes, we will have our snow and cold in the short term, but Casimir is always looking into his crystal pierogi ball to predict our remaining winter weather,” Niedzialek says, adding that the cat’s predications are made depending on how he eats his yearly pierogi.
“What a soggy mess he made this year,” he says. “That can only mean one thing, of course, and finally people are starting to give Casimir more credit as his forecasts have been flawless.”
Baby Casimir when he was found at St. Casimir Church in 2013.
Casimir was found abandoned as a kitten on the footsteps of St. Casimir Polish Catholic Church in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood
after the church reopened on July 15, 2012.
Niedzialek says Casimir would like to give his regards to the untimely passing yesterday of Milltown Mel
, the critter that has attempted to predict the weather in New Jersey.
Niedzialek is a weather enthusiast who is retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He teaches Earth science at Lakeland Community College
in Mentor, works part time for the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
, and volunteers at St. Casimir Church.