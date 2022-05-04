Help connect the dots between race and health for a chance to win a Visa gift card

FreshWater is working a series of stories around the challenges in affordable housing, community resources, neighborhood improvement, and access to fresh food.

FreshWater’s writers want to hear your stories and experiences around these themes. Join us for a Zoom meeting this coming Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

Email managing editor Karin Rice for details and the link. If you can’t make the meeting and have a story to share, please reach out, and one of our writers will respond.

Two participating community members will each receive a $20 Visa gift card, chosen at random after the meeting.