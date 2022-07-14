Breaking down barriers: Cuyahoga County hosts hiring event for formerly incarcerated

As employers try to find qualified workers to fill open jobs, the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry
is working to match them with residents who need a fresh start and to break down legal barriers to employment.
Cuyahoga County hiring event for the formerly incarcerated
The County, the Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System
, and other partnering groups will hold the fourth annual Breaking Down Barriers Hiring Event for formerly incarcerated people looking for work this Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hough Center (the former Salvation Army), 6000 Hough Ave.
The event is meant to remove barriers in the hiring process by placing jobseekers directly in front of employers for on-site interviews, as well as providing resume assistance and other employment resources.
Other partnering organizations include Cuyahoga Community College
, Ohio Means Jobs
, Center for Employment Opportunities
(CEO), Oriana House
, West Side Catholic Center
, Volunteers of America
, and PCs for People
, along with more than 40 community organizations and employers.
The event is free and open to the public.
“The County is proud to partner with organizations dedicated to providing opportunities to those eager to turn their lives around and become productive members of the community,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish in a statement. “Cuyahoga County is committed to being able to bring employers and community resources together to show our commitment to hiring and breaking down barriers to provide opportunities for our citizens.”
Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry Director Simeon L. Best said employment is crucial to combating recidivism, and the Breaking Down Barriers Hiring Event helps those reentering society to begin their career path.
“Through events like these, we seek to create employment opportunities for justice involved individuals that will aid in their successful reintegration,” said Best in a statement. “We believe in second chances, and we join our community partners in helping to provide second chances to restore our citizens.”