COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund grants $6.6 million to date, extends grantmaking through July

Another round of biweekly grants totaling $928,000 for 18 organizations serving Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties was announced Friday, June 12 by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.

Partners of the fund have granted more than $6.6 million to 120 nonprofit groups and organizations.

The latest recipients are:

Food & Shelter

City Club of Cleveland: $22,000 to support the City Club’s food distribution partnership with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries, an effort that is producing 10,000 meals every week for Greater Cleveland’s homeless population.

Harvard Square Center: $30,000 to support the socially distant delivery of the center’s services and programming to its Southeast Cleveland clients, including delivery of food and hygiene kits, as well as virtual education and wellness programming.

Heights Christian Church: $36,000 to support a collaboration with other churches and community organizations to increase the capacity of the “Unity in Community” food pantry program to address food insecurity in the Shaker Heights community.

Esperanza Inc.Vineyard Christian Fellowship: $15,000 for additional equipment and supplies to store and provide more fresh food for the organization’s drive-up food pantry.

Islamic Center of Cleveland: $35,000 to continue to provide housing, utilities, food and necessary supplies to those in need in the Northeast Ohio area.

Connectivity

DigitalC: $100,000 to help provide high-speed internet to 200 low-income Breakthrough Schools families in order to access online coursework and community resources.

Esperanza Inc: $25,000 to implement youth, postsecondary, and family engagement support programs for Hispanics in Greater Cleveland via videoconference.

PCs for People: $100,000 to continue to provide low-cost computers, internet and tech support to low- income families in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and other inner ring suburbs.

Towards Employment: $85,000 to purchase IT equipment and additional supplies to provide adult literacy services via tele-tutoring and live video sessions to the agency’s more than 1,100 students.

Clinical & Behavioral Health

Stella Maris, Inc.: $57,000 to provide emergency room and board for clients who cannot be placed in sober living, as well as the purchase of critical safety supplies and additional telehealth equipment in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

Women's Recovery Center: $19,000 to support the organization as it continues to serve women and their families in Cuyahoga County by providing comprehensive addiction treatment, prevention, and education programs that are client-centered, family-based and recovery-focused.

Slavic Village DevelopmentLife Exchange Center: $23,000 to expand peer support services for adults in Cuyahoga County with mental health and/or addiction challenges to include telehealth and at-home kits with personal hygiene items and activities to assist during isolation.

Other Vulnerable Populations \

Achievement Centers for Children: $62,000 to equip both staff and clients with new laptops, webcams, monitors and software to allow for telehealth appointments for children and adults with disabilities in Greater Cleveland.

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge: $46,000 to assist with the reopening of Hope Lodge, including sanitizing the facility, retrofitting the common areas to enable social distancing and providing PPE to both caregivers and patients who utilize the free facility near Cleveland’s cancer treatment centers.



Enterprise Community Partners: $23,000 to provide safe, accessible tax services for low-income families in Cleveland due to the extension of the federal and state filing deadline, critical in order for families to receive their COVID-19 economic impact payments.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Cleveland Baptist Association: $100,000 to help houses of worship to safely reopen by providing PPE, CDC educational guidance signage, and deep cleaning services as well as technology resources that allow long-term access to live streaming of services for sick and shut-in members.

Neighborhood Connections: $100,000 for PPE coordinators whose goal will be to develop and execute a dissemination plan in coordination with masks from MAGNET (43,000 cloth masks) and Matthew 25: Ministries (50,000 surgical masks) – with a focus on low income residents in Cuyahoga County.

Slavic Village Development: $50,000 to provide PPE to organizational staff, residents and businesses to aid with the safe reopening in the Broadway/Slavic Village neighborhood.

Overall contributions to the Rapid Response Fund now total more than $8.7 million from 81 different organizations. The fund is being issued on a biweekly basis, with grants to continue through the end of July. Five new partners joined the fund since May 29.

Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.