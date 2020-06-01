COVID-19 Rapid Release Fund grants more than $950,000 to 19 nonprofits in latest funding

Another round of biweekly grants totaling $977,000 for 19 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, May 29 by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.

Overall contributions to the Rapid Response Fund now total more than $8.6 million from 76 different corporate, civic, and philanthropic groups and individuals. Partners of the fund have granted nearly $5.7 million to 103 nonprofit groups and organizations.

The latest recipients are:

West Park United Church of ChristFood and Shelter

CHN Housing Partners: $50,000 to provide proactive emergency rental assistance to families in Cuyahoga County with limited resources.

Emerald Development and Economic Network (EDEN): $70,000 to continue to provide housing and related supports to at-risk individuals and families with disabilities, returning citizens, and those experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

West Park United Church of Christ: $25,000 to support its newly established food delivery program for vulnerable populations in Cleveland’s West Park, Kamm’s Corners and Puritas neighborhoods.

Rid-All Green Partnership: $50,000 to its efforts to deliver nutritious food boxes on a weekly basis to veterans throughout the City of Cleveland and residents in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood who are in need.

Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope: $40,000 to prepare and deliver food boxes on a monthly basis to nearly 1,000 families facing food insecurity in East Cleveland.

Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater ClevelandConnectivity

Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland: $14,000 to purchase technology resources that will allow the agency’s staff to deliver remote services to economically disadvantaged individuals and families in Cuyahoga County, including early childhood education programming, behavioral health support and rent assistance.

Lexington-Bell Community Center: $20,000 to establish a virtual platform to continue providing early learning services and youth programs for families in Cleveland’s Hough, St. Clair and Superior neighborhoods.

Merrick House: $24,000 to purchase technology resources to allow staff to continue the organization’s MomsFirst, Early Childhood Education and Adult Learning and Workforce Development programming virtually.

Seeds of Literacy: $20,000 to purchase IT equipment and additional supplies to provide adult literacy services via tele-tutoring and live video sessions to the agency’s more than 1,100 students.



Lake County Free ClinicClinical and Behavioral Health

Lake County Free Clinic: $34,000 to hire temporary staff and purchase enhanced personal protective and technology equipment to continue to provide essential medical care to uninsured and under-insured individuals in Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and eastern Cuyahoga counties.

Northern Ohio Recovery Association: $42,000 to purchase IT equipment so inpatient clients can access mental health and recovery support services virtually, and to expand its food pantry, which it operates in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Other Vulnerable Populations

Epilepsy Association: $12,000 to help individuals in Cuyahoga County with epilepsy who need assistance with basic needs such as utilities, medication, housing, cleaning supplies, PPE, food and transportation.

Our Lady of the Wayside: $100,000 to continue to assist developmentally disabled clients in Cuyahoga and Lake counties with nursing support and essential supplies, as well as job training and placement services.

Franciscan Communities/Mount Alverna Village: $80,000 to provide funding for PPE, sanitation supplies, hand sanitizer and diagnostic testing devices, in addition to the purchase of three open-front shelters that will allow for in-person visits with family members at the Parma location.

Blossom Hill: $36,000 to provide support for increased PPE, disinfecting products and procedures and transportation costs for developmentally disabled individuals in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

March of Dimes: $40,000 to provide parents with babies in the NICU at Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital with diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer, face masks and resources on safety for newborns.

First Year Cleveland: $100,000 to provide blood pressure cuffs, doppler fetal monitors and body weight scales to COVID-19-positive pregnant women and those considered to be high risk due to other medical concerns. Funding will also provide iPads in labor and delivery rooms for connecting with significant others as well as post-delivery care packages.

Progressive Baptist Association: $20,000 to purchase diapers, wipes, Pack & Plays and essential household cleaning products to help ensure a safe environment for African American mothers and families who reside in impoverished communities and have been terminated or furloughed from their jobs.

Small Community Grants

Neighborhood Connections: $200,000 to provide grants ($500-$5,000) to small nonprofit organizations, faith-based congregations, and grassroots and neighborhood civic groups throughout Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties for a broad range of essential human needs such as healthy food and safe shelter. Since receiving its first round of funding on April 10, Neighborhood Connections has awarded 62 grants totaling $209,000.

The fund is being issued on a bi-weekly basis, with grants to continue through at least June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needs arise and additional resources and funding become available through new partners. Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.