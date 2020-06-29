COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund grants $1.1 million to 26 nonprofits in latest funding

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition announced on Friday, June 25 its latest round of biweekly grants. Grants totaled in $1.1 million, and were given to 26 organizations serving the Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties.

Contributions to the Rapid Response Fund now total more than $8.8 million, and more than $7.7 million has been distributed to 150 nonprofit groups and organizations since the fund’s creation in mid-March.

The Cleveland Foundation announced last week that the initial phase on funding will end with one more distribution on Friday, July 17. The last date for organizations to apply to this phase of the Fund will be Thursday, July 9.

The latest recipients are:

CCHAP Meals is a community service program of Collaboration Station.Food & Shelter

Collaboration Station: $36,000 to expand the capacity of its CCHAP Meals on Wheels program, which delivers food to older adults and the physically disabled in Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocese of Cleveland: $85,000 to provide funding for rent and utility assistance for low-income individuals across eight counties in Northeast Ohio, as well as to re-design the organization’s Community Corner and Brookside hunger centers so they can operate safely and expand hours of operation while observing social distancing guidelines.

Cleveland Clergy Alliance: $50,000 to support LatinX families across Greater Cleveland by providing food, basic needs items and emergency financial assistance through a partnership with the Community of Faith Collaborative.

Trinity Cathedral: $30,000 to allow the cathedral to transition its A Place at the Table hunger program to a pickup meal service so that it can continue to serve Cleveland’s homeless and low-income populations safely during the pandemic, while also continuing the cathedral’s ongoing partnership with Walls of Love® in filling the walls with essential items for those in need.

True Holiness Temple: $25,000 to support the church’s food bank and distribution of cleaning supplies, toiletries and other basic needs items to families in the Fairfax neighborhood and surrounding areas.

Connectivity

East Cleveland City School District: $100,000 for technological resources to equip the district's 1,800 students for successful remote learning.

Scranton Road Ministries Community Development Corporation: $18,000 to expand the organization’s workforce and educational training programs through an online training platform, and to create a Digital Learning Center to host socially distant student learning groups.

Clinical & Behavioral Health

Applewood Centers: $35,000 to acquire computer equipment for telehealth services and online coursework, as well as PPE and cleaning supplies, for vulnerable youth in residential treatment facilities.

Cleveland Christian Home: $36,000 to purchase food, supplies and computer equipment to care for youth in residential treatment for mental, emotional and behavioral disorders.

Community Assessment & Treatment Services: $25,000 to continue providing services via telemedicine, as well as cleaning supplies and PPE, for residential and outpatient clients with chemical dependency and behavioral health needs.

MedworkMedworks: $40,000 to implement a telehealth platform in order to connect uninsured and underinsured residents in Cuyahoga County with free health care, health insurance, and other navigation services.

Mommy and Me Too Inc.: $20,000 to provide transportation, food, laptops and cleaning supplies for low-income pregnant women as well as single mothers and their children in recovery housing.

TreatmentWorks, Inc.: $20,000 to provide food, utilities and supplies for men in residential treatment for drug and alcohol dependency.

US Together: $86,000 to provide case management staffing and tele-interpretation technology for immigrants and refugees with limited English proficiency.

A Vision of Change, Inc.: $40,000 to allow for continued health and wellness home visits, food distribution and the dissemination of community health information in Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods.

Children & Youth

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland: $35,000 to provide direct relief to Cuyahoga County families through the organization’s Family Resiliency Fund, as well as adding a digital component to its mentoring program.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio: $26,000 to purchase cleaning supplies and PPE to re-open club locations, as well as food and cleaning supplies to provide to youth and their families.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District: $100,000 to purchase grocery store gift cards for the district’s homeless families.

Henry Johnson Center: $15,000 to expand tutoring services for high school seniors and to purchase and deliver care packages with cleaning supplies and food items for low-income single parents in Cuyahoga County.

Other Vulnerable Populations

LGBTQ+ Allies Lake County: $15,000 to provide food assistance and expand virtual options for community group social-emotional support meetings and wellness programming in Lake County.

Milestones Autism Resources: $75,000 to expand the organization’s autism Helpdesk so that families in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties can continue learn how to access needed services, advocate on behalf of their family member, and use effective de-escalation supports.

North Coast Community Homes, Inc.: $34,000 to increase safety, cleaning and disinfecting procedures within the organization’s 205 properties across Northeast Ohio and to provide safe-at-home kits for the more than 650 residents with intellectual, developmental, physical and mental health disabilities.

Adaptation & Recovery

Greater Cleveland Congregations: $100,000 for COVID-19 testing support kits for predominately Black congregations in Greater Cleveland as well as a collective buying program to negotiate better prices on electricity, gas and other essential services for the group’s faith institution members facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Greater Cleveland Volunteers: $7,000 for staffing and technology to help local nonprofit organizations safely re-engage volunteer workers to support their operations during the pandemic.

Hispanic Business Center: $17,000 to provide rental assistance for its small business tenants, including those in its CentroVilla25 campus, and for technology to conduct its business coaching and consulting remotely.

Old Brooklyn Community Development: $30,000 for a temporary work program to employ Old Brooklyn residents who have been laid off or are facing economic hardship in the midst of the pandemic, paying them to complete greening and beautification projects in the neighborhood.

Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.