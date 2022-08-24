Assembly for the Arts opens applications for ARPA funding to artists and creative businesses

Assembly for the Arts (Assembly), a cultural nonprofit that
strengthens and supports those who create, present, experience and appreciate all forms of arts and culture,
announced on Monday, Aug. 22 that applications are now open for creative workers and for-profit creative businesses to apply for funding made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act
(ARPA) through Cuyahoga County Council
and the County executive Armond Budish
.
Assembly and Cuyahoga Arts & Culture
(CAC) worked collaboratively to secure support from Budish and County Council president Pernel Jones, Jr. County Council in July approved $3.3 million
in ARPA funds to the two organizations to help bolster the local creative economy that was hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.
“The arts and culture sector was the hardest hit of all industries during the pandemic,” Assembly president and CEO Jeremy Johnson said in a statement. “We know this ARPA funding will help artists and small creative businesses get back on their feet to reignite the diverse cultural jobs and services that are the backbone of a $1.9 billion creative regional economy.”
The $3.3 million was evenly split between Assembly and CAC, with $1.65 Million awarded to each group. CAC will use the money to issue grants to arts nonprofits and Assembly will issue grants to artists and creative businesses.
With Assembly, professional creative artists aged 18 and older who live in Cuyahoga County and have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for-profit creative arts business headquartered in Cuyahoga County that have lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may be eligible for the ARPA funds.
Assembly will award funding of up to $2,500 per artist and up to $45,000 for businesses, depending on annual revenue. Assembly will hold a series of information sessions on the application process for artists and for-profit creative businesses.
CAC has already allocated its share of ARPA funds—with current CAC grant recipients eligible to apply.
For more information, eligibility guidelines, and the application for Assembly funds, click here
.