Ruth Ratner Miller Awards to honor DCA Ambassadors, celebrate downtown projects
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
DCA Ambassador
Bob Perkoski
This Friday, April 16, the
Downtown Cleveland Alliance
(DCA) will host the
Ruth Ratner Miller Awards
. The 22
nd
annual program will take place virtually and recognize significant contributions to the forward momentum and improvement of Downtown Cleveland.
The reception will highlight the more than $320 million of downtown development projects completed in 2020. “most of the projects reflect major investment in downtown, says Joe Marinucci, DCA president and CEO. “We also give ourselves the flexibility to recognize major initiatives that will influence Downtown Cleveland in years to come.”
Additionally, DCA’s
Clean & Safe Ambassador
s
will be honored with the Ruth Ratner Miller Lifetime Achievement Award. In a year when Downtown Cleveland was faced with unique challenges, the Clean & Safe Ambassadors tirelessly served the city center, mirroring the spirit and dedication of the late activist and philanthropist Ruth Ratner Miller.
Marinucci says the Ambassadors, which took to the streets in 2006, have expanded their services over the years to include helping the homeless—seven days a week last year during the pandemic—and working with
Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry
and the shelters in the
SEEDS program
to provide work opportunities and
skills training in urban landscaping and planter maintenance.
DCA’s Clean & Safe Ambassadors are now in Ohio City, Gordon Square, University Circle, Shaker Square, Marinucci says.
The Development Awards winners are:
The Avenue Townhomes
, Knez Homes
The Avian at Thunderbird
, J Roc Development
Euclid Grand
, Alto Partners
The Avenue District II
,
Geis Companies
Hotel Indigo
,
Glenmont Capital Management
The Lumen
, Playhouse Square
The May
, Bedrock
Downtown Playground
, Joe & Ellen Thomas
2125 Superior
, Ethos Capital Partners
#VoicesofCLE
Prospect Yard
, Woda Cooper Companies
Towpath Trail—Stage 4
,
Canalway Partners
,
Cleveland Metroparks
,
City of Cleveland
,
Cuyahoga County
,
NOACA
The Hilliard Building, 1415 Hilliard LLC
Emcees Bill Wills and Mike Snyder from
Newsradio WTAM 1100’s “Wills & Snyder in the Morning
” will recognize the Development and the Lifetime Achievement and awards during the virtual event on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tickets
are $25 per person, $500 for a table sponsor of 10 people. . Table sponsors will get their logos appear in rotation throughout the event.
