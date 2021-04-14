Ruth Ratner Miller Awards to honor DCA Ambassadors, celebrate downtown projects

nd annual program will take place virtually and recognize significant contributions to the forward momentum and improvement of Downtown Cleveland. This Friday, April 16, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) will host the Ruth Ratner Miller Awards . The 22annual program will take place virtually and recognize significant contributions to the forward momentum and improvement of Downtown Cleveland.

The reception will highlight the more than $320 million of downtown development projects completed in 2020. “most of the projects reflect major investment in downtown, says Joe Marinucci, DCA president and CEO. “We also give ourselves the flexibility to recognize major initiatives that will influence Downtown Cleveland in years to come.”

Additionally, DCA’s Clean & Safe Ambassador s will be honored with the Ruth Ratner Miller Lifetime Achievement Award. In a year when Downtown Cleveland was faced with unique challenges, the Clean & Safe Ambassadors tirelessly served the city center, mirroring the spirit and dedication of the late activist and philanthropist Ruth Ratner Miller.

skills training in urban landscaping and planter maintenance. DCA’s Clean & Safe Ambassadors are now in Ohio City, Gordon Square, University Circle, Shaker Square, Marinucci says. Marinucci says the Ambassadors, which took to the streets in 2006, have expanded their services over the years to include helping the homeless—seven days a week last year during the pandemic—and working with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry and the shelters in the SEEDS program to provide work opportunities andDCA’s Clean & Safe Ambassadors are now in Ohio City, Gordon Square, University Circle, Shaker Square, Marinucci says.