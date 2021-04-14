Ruth Ratner Miller Awards to honor DCA Ambassadors, celebrate downtown projects

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
This Friday, April 16, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) will host the Ruth Ratner Miller Awards. The 22nd annual program will take place virtually and recognize significant contributions to the forward momentum and improvement of Downtown Cleveland.

The reception will highlight the more than $320 million of downtown development projects completed in 2020. “most of the projects reflect major investment in downtown, says Joe Marinucci, DCA president and CEO. “We also give ourselves the flexibility to recognize major initiatives that will influence Downtown Cleveland in years to come.”

Additionally, DCA’s Clean & Safe Ambassadors will be honored with the Ruth Ratner Miller Lifetime Achievement Award. In a year when Downtown Cleveland was faced with unique challenges, the Clean & Safe Ambassadors tirelessly served the city center, mirroring the spirit and dedication of the late activist and philanthropist Ruth Ratner Miller.

Marinucci says the Ambassadors, which took to the streets in 2006, have expanded their services over the years to include helping the homeless—seven days a week last year during the pandemic—and working with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry and the shelters in the SEEDS program to provide work opportunities and skills training in urban landscaping and planter maintenance. DCA’s Clean & Safe Ambassadors are now in Ohio City, Gordon Square, University Circle, Shaker Square, Marinucci says.


The Development Awards winners are:
Emcees Bill Wills and Mike Snyder from Newsradio WTAM 1100’s “Wills & Snyder in the Morning” will recognize the Development and the Lifetime Achievement and awards during the virtual event on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, $500 for a table sponsor of 10 people. . Table sponsors will get their logos appear in rotation throughout the event.
 

Related Tags

Design + Build, Move to Cleveland, Placemaking + Neighborhoods, Regional Economy 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.