Doan Brook, Metroparks to host two free outdoor family workshops

The Doan Brook Watershed Partnership
is hosting two free family-friendly events this month that will get the entire family out for fun, learning experiences in the autumn air.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the organization will partner with Cleveland Metroparks Youth Outdoors
program will hold two Family Fishing Day workshops at Rockefeller Lagoon in University Circle.
Family Fishing Day workshop
The experts will cover the basics of fishing—from tackle and technique to casting, fish identification, and handling. Participants can even learn how to clean and prepare their catches.
After learning the basics, everyone can test their luck fishing for stocked trout in Rockefeller Lagoon (yes, there are actually fish in the lagoon). Bring your own rod and reel or borrow one of from Doan Brook Partnership or the Metroparks. Bait will be provided.
The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the event is free.
Register here
, or call (216) 325-7781.
Then, on Saturday, Oct. 29, local photographers Bob Lanese and David Perelman-Hall will lead a group on the Doan Brook Watershed Partnership’s annual photography hike in the Doan Brook Gorge
at the Lower Shaker Lake. Learn some photography tricks and tips from the experts while shooting this hidden gem.
While you do not need a camera to participate, be advised this event is structured as an outdoor photography class/workshop and not a traditional hike. The event is free.
Register here
. or call (216) 325-7781.