Define your next chapter: Encore Cleveland to host webinar on opportunities for older adults

May is Older Americans Month
, according to the Administration for Community Living
, an group focused on how older adults can plan to stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible.
The 2022 theme is Age My Way, an opportunity to explore the ways older adults can remain in and be involved with their communities.
Amy Simon Skerry
By 2030, 30% of Cuyahoga County’s will be aged 55 or older. Encore Cleveland
, an organization run by Greater Cleveland Volunteers
that provides programs, resources, and ways to put experiences to work for the greater good, will host a webinar
on Tuesday, May 24 to discuss how retired Clevelanders can get involved and stay active in Northeast Ohio.
“This webinar was designed to serve as an information session reviewing both volunteer and employment opportunities from Encore Cleveland,” says Dianna M. Kall, Encore Cleveland communications manager. “It’s a great resource for those in or near retirement to explore their next chapter.”
Launched in 2013 by the Cleveland Foundation
, Encore Cleveland is a network of nonprofit organizations connecting people who are in or near retirement with volunteer and employment opportunities through nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga and Geauga County.
Encore Cleveland has the mission of channeling the time, energy, and talents of experienced Clevelanders into solving community challenges and filling unmet needs.
The webinar is Tuesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone interested. Register here
.
Kall says the organization plans to sponsor additional webinars throughout the year, delving into specific topics.