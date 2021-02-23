Next Generation: Young professionals to learn from mentors at Engage! Cleveland event

Young professional women will have a chance to learn and network with 10 of Greater Cleveland’s most noteworthy leaders on Thursday, March 4 at Engage! Cleveland’s fourth annual Next Generation of Women event—which is going virtual this year.
“Now, more than ever, Engage! Cleveland is excited to deliver powerful content and a
much-needed sense of connection for young professional women through this event,” says Ashley Basile Oeken, Engage! president.
The day begins at 7:15 a.m. with an optional “Wake Up and Flow” yoga session led by Jackie Walsh, founder of Hope Yoga Studio, followed by five 45-minute presentations.
The presentations include:
- “Shattered Glass: Rising to the Top in a Male-Dominated Industry,” a panel discussion featuring Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson; Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb; Thompson Hine partner and executive committee member Robyn Minter Smyers; and Salt+ co-owner and executive chef Jill Vedaa.
- “Speaking Power Over Your Career: Intentionally Navigating Your Career Path” with Ramona Hood, president and CEO, FedEx Custom Critical.
The Next Generation of Women event has grown each year since starting in 2018—selling out with record-breaking attendance last year with more than 400 attendees participating virtually. This year, Sherwin-Williams is partnering with Engage! Cleveland to host the event.
“With a rich history and exciting future in Greater Cleveland, Sherwin-Williams is proud to support the work of Engage! Cleveland,” says Maria Spangler, Sherwin-Williams’ director of community engagement. “Next Generation of Women provides a platform for women to develop as leaders and form meaningful connections. The opportunity to identify, recruit, and support early talent is critical to building a workforce for the future.”
The event runs Thursday, March 4 from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 and registration is required.