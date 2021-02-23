Next Generation: Young professionals to learn from mentors at Engage! Cleveland event

Young professional women will have a chance to learn and network with 10 of Greater Cleveland’s most noteworthy leaders on Thursday, March 4 at Engage! Cleveland’s fourth annual Next Generation of Women event—which is going virtual this year.



“Now, more than ever, Engage! Cleveland is excited to deliver powerful content and a

much-needed sense of connection for young professional women through this event,” says Ashley Basile Oeken, Engage! president.



The day begins at 7:15 a.m. with an optional “Wake Up and Flow” yoga session led by Jackie Walsh, founder of Hope Yoga Studio, followed by five 45-minute presentations.









The presentations include:

“How to Make Hard Decisions” with Shelley Roth, president, Pierre’s Ice Cream.

“Shattered Glass: Rising to the Top in a Male-Dominated Industry,” a panel discussion featuring Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson; Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb; Thompson Hine partner and executive committee member Robyn Minter Smyers; and Salt+ co-owner and executive chef Jill Vedaa.

“What Do Women Really Want? Work-Life Balance or Is It Work-Life Integration?" features Dr. Linda Bradley, professor of ob-gyn and reproductive biology and director of the Center of Menstrual Disorders at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

“Speaking Power Over Your Career: Intentionally Navigating Your Career Path” with Ramona Hood, president and CEO, FedEx Custom Critical.

“Making It: Cleveland Women in Entrepreneurship” is a panel discussion featuring Anne Harrill, owner and designer, Océanne Jewelry Studio and Boutique; Emily Roggenburk, founder and chief designer, Emily Roggenburk Studios; and Kelsey Shepard, owner, Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes.



The Next Generation of Women event has grown each year since starting in 2018—selling out with record-breaking attendance last year with more than 400 attendees participating virtually. This year, Sherwin-Williams is partnering with Engage! Cleveland to host the event.



“With a rich history and exciting future in Greater Cleveland, Sherwin-Williams is proud to support the work of Engage! Cleveland,” says Maria Spangler, Sherwin-Williams’ director of community engagement. “Next Generation of Women provides a platform for women to develop as leaders and form meaningful connections. The opportunity to identify, recruit, and support early talent is critical to building a workforce for the future.”



The event runs Thursday, March 4 from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 and registration is required.