Campaign promotes responsible fun in Cleveland neighborhoods this winter

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP), Destination Cleveland, and Downtown Cleveland Alliance have come together to encourage residents to support locally owned restaurants, shops, and hospitality businesses this winter.



The Roam Winter WonderLand initiative encourages neighborhood discovery with the creation of welcoming and socially distanced pop-up outdoor environments in city neighborhoods and a marketing campaign offering ideas to explore the city responsibly and safely.



The program, which runs through April, includes takeout dining from local restaurants, online shopping at local businesses, virtual Cleveland experiences, and overnight stays.



As part of the collaboration, CNP on last Monday, Jan. 11 launched Eat & Explore CLE, where each week a different Cleveland neighborhood will be highlighted.





The Eat & Explore CLE initiative will feature a different city neighborhood each week.





Eat & Explore started in Brighton in Old Brooklyn last week and had now pops up at Jefferson Park in West Park through Saturday, Jan. 23. Glen Village in Glenville will be the highlight starting Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 29.



The complete Eat & Explore schedule:

Jan 20-23 – Jefferson Park in West Park

Jan 26-29 – GlenVillage in Glenville

Feb 2-6 – AsiaTown

Feb 9-13 – University Circle

Feb 16-20 – West Park Kamm’s

Feb 23-27 – St. Clair Superior

Mar 2-6 – Ohio City

Mar 9-13 – Slavic Village

Mar 16-20 – Detroit Shoreway & Edgewater

Mar 23-27 – Greater Collinwood

Mar 30-Apr 3 – Greater Buckeye

Apr 6-10 – Lee-Harvard

Apr 13-17 – Tremont

Apr 20-24 – Clark Fulton



To help the city’s neighborhoods create welcoming pop-up dining environments where individuals or families can enjoy the meals purchased in each area, Destination Cleveland is providing outdoor dining placemaking kits to the community development corporations—which include items such as tents, tables, chairs, and lighting.



To encourage participation in the Eat & Explore CLE program, a new restaurant rewards challenge is available in the Destination CLE app. Participants who obtain six digital stamps during each two-month Eat & Explore CLE Challenge round will receive a $10 dining gift card to a restaurant participating in the next round of the challenge. Participants in the final round will receive a gift card to a round one restaurant.



Additionally, Destination Cleveland will encourage responsible area exploration, focusing on the community’s many outdoor activities and parks, through an integrated marketing campaign. Residents will be urged to support the more than 800 restaurants, attractions, hotels, and other businesses that are participating in the organization’s Clean Committed program. A directory of those establishments is also available in the Destination CLE app.



To further encourage exploration of the city, Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again this year present Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week from Friday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 28.