Songs of the season: Enjoy holiday cheer virtually with Cleveland Playhouse’s ‘First Noel’ special

With pop, gospel, and reimagined classics, “The First Noel” tells the story of a family that must confront the grief of the past to reunite and celebrate the joy of the present. Courtesy of Cleveland Playhouse

This holiday season, the Cleveland Play House is offering patrons a virtual evening of music, reflection, and holiday cheer.



With pop, gospel, and reimagined classics, “The First Noel” tells the story of a family that must confront the grief of the past to reunite and celebrate the joy of the present.



The virtual event runs this Sunday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Jan. 1.



Co-written CWRU/CPH MFA alum Lelund Durond Thompson and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, the musical first debuted in 2015 Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater.





Join Thompson and Webb for a special behind-the-scenes look of their musical. The holiday concert will feature performances of select songs from the musical and interviews with the creative team.



Tickets are $10 per household and the 30-minute show can be streamed via YouTube on your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or Smart TV. Buy tickets here.